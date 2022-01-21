Jaishankar expresses grief over loss of four Indian nations near Canada-US border

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed grief over the loss of four Indian nations near Canada-US border.

"Shocked by the report that 4 Indian nationals, including an infant have lost their lives at the Canada-US border. Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation," tweeted S Jaishankar. (ANI)

