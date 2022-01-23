Russia confirms 63,205 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], January 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed a record 63,205 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 11,108,191, the federal response center said on Sunday. The previous record of 57,212 new cases was recorded on Saturday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 17,528 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 9,535, and the Moscow region with 7,056 new cases. Over the past 24 hours, 679 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 326,112.

In the same period, 23,045 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 10,023,622, according to the response center.(ANI/Sputnik)

