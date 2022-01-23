Left Menu

TTP had engaged in talks with Afghan Taliban, not directly with Islamabad, says Pak minister

Pakistan did not feature directly in the talks, which were held between the Taliban regime in Kabul and the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-01-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 19:05 IST
TTP had engaged in talks with Afghan Taliban, not directly with Islamabad, says Pak minister
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan did not feature directly in the talks, which were held between the Taliban regime in Kabul and the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday. "Look, the [Afghan] Taliban were negotiating with the TTP and what we were told in our meetings was that their conditions and demands were so harsh and unacceptable that talks could not continue," Rashid said during a press conference on Saturday informing that the talks with the TTP had broken down, reported Dawn.

The minister also said that TTP violated the ceasefire agreed by both sides earlier. "We did not contact them after that," said Rashid.

With regard to the recent surge in terror attacks, Rashid emphasized that the blame could not be put on any side. The minister also informed that the Taliban played a key role in talks. "If they (TTP) will fight, we will fight back," said Rashid emphasizing that Islamabad's doors are always open for the TTP if they abide by law and constitution.

It came as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan last year had stated that Islamabad is in talks with the TTP for a ceasefire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022