TTP had engaged in talks with Afghan Taliban, not directly with Islamabad, says Pak minister

Pakistan did not feature directly in the talks, which were held between the Taliban regime in Kabul and the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday. "Look, the [Afghan] Taliban were negotiating with the TTP and what we were told in our meetings was that their conditions and demands were so harsh and unacceptable that talks could not continue," Rashid said during a press conference on Saturday informing that the talks with the TTP had broken down, reported Dawn.

The minister also said that TTP violated the ceasefire agreed by both sides earlier. "We did not contact them after that," said Rashid.

With regard to the recent surge in terror attacks, Rashid emphasized that the blame could not be put on any side. The minister also informed that the Taliban played a key role in talks. "If they (TTP) will fight, we will fight back," said Rashid emphasizing that Islamabad's doors are always open for the TTP if they abide by law and constitution.

It came as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan last year had stated that Islamabad is in talks with the TTP for a ceasefire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)