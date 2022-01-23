Left Menu

Afghans in Norway protest against Taliban delegation, says IEA do not represent them

A number of Afghans based in Norway on Sunday protested against the Taliban delegation who are on a visit to the capital city of Oslo to discuss several issues with the country's officials and representatives of the international community.

ANI | Oslo | Updated: 23-01-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 21:28 IST
Afghans in Norway protesting against Taliban delegation. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
A number of Afghans based in Norway on Sunday protested against the Taliban delegation who are on a visit to the capital city of Oslo to discuss several issues with the country's officials and representatives of the international community. They said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) does not represent the Afghans, citing Euronews, The Khaama Press reported.

The demonstration was staged to oppose the visit of the Taliban delegation and their meetings with Norwegian authorities and members of the International community. The Afghan protestors said that the Taliban are on the blacklist for "terrorists" of the US and that they should not be negotiated within Norway, reported The Khaama Press.

The Taliban delegation is led by the acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi who arrived in Oslo on Saturday and is supposed to meet with authorities from Norway and special representatives of France, Germany, Italy, Britain, the United States, and the European Union. Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of Norway in a statement had said that the invitation and negotiation with the Taliban do not mean their recognition but it is essential to address the ongoing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press. (ANI)

