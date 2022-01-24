Left Menu

US to discuss establishment of inclusive government in Afghanistan with Taliban delegation in Oslo

US special representative to Afghanistan, Thomas West on Monday will discuss the establishment of an all-inclusive government in Kabul with the 15-member delegation of the Taliban which is in Norway.

24-01-2022
Thomas West, US special representative for Afghanistan ( File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
US special representative to Afghanistan, Thomas West on Monday will discuss the establishment of an all-inclusive government in Kabul with the 15-member delegation of the Taliban which is in Norway. Earlier, State Department in a statement released on Sunday, January 23, said that the meeting is supposed to take place on Monday, in the Norwegian capital Oslo, according to Khaama Press News Agency.

The statement reads that forging an inclusive government in which all the people have a say will be dominating the agenda of Thomas West with the Taliban. In the meantime, counterterrorism and the US security concerns from Afghanistan will also be discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, an official of the State Department has reiterated that inclusivity of Afghan government, addressing the ongoing humanitarian and economic crisis, security concerns, counterterrorism, human rights, and girls' education will be part of the agenda between the US envoy and the Taliban, according to Khaama Press. Further, the Taliban are optimistic of the three-day visit to Oslo and said that the meeting will be helpful in changing a warring situation into a peaceful one, as reported by Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

