Uzbekistan faces major power outage

A major power outage occurred in many regions of Uzbekistan, with the causes being investigated, the Ministry of Energy said on Tuesday, reported Sputnik.

ANI | Tashkent | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A major power outage occurred in many regions of Uzbekistan, with the causes being investigated, the Ministry of Energy said on Tuesday, reported Sputnik. "Today, on January 25, at 11:00 [local time, 06:00 GMT), there was a major power outage in some regions of the country. Technicians are currently working on troubleshooting," the ministry wrote on its social media platform.

Notably, the power outage has been reported in other Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, with the major power blackout seen on Tuesday in Kazakhstan's Almaty and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek. Almaty is facing a large-scale power failure and outages have been reported in some city neighborhoods as well as in Taldykorgan, the center of the Almaty region.

In Bishkek, the water supply has been suspended due to the blackout as pumping stations cannot operate, reported the news agency. Such a large-scale blackout in the Central Asian region occurred for the first time in a long time. The collapse may have been caused by the failure of the united energy system of Central Asia, media reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

