Delhi CM inaugurates new power substation at Park Street to boost metro operations in city

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated a new electric receiving substation at Park Street, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power supply to key Delhi Metro corridors and supporting upcoming infrastructure projects in the national capital. The facility has been relocated and reconstructed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as part of the Central Vista Project of the Government of India. According to a DMRC statement, Gupta was briefed on the features and benefits of the substation. The Park Street Electric Sub Station was originally built in 2010 during the Phase-2 expansion of the Delhi Metro to supply power to the Airport Line and the Violet Line, the statement said. In 2021-22, the facility was dismantled to make way for Central Vista construction. It was then rebuilt on alternate land provided by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), with the new substation completed in December 2025. Gupta said the facility will ensure that Delhi Metro lines do not face any power-related issues and its transport services continue to operate without interruption. Describing the Delhi Metro as a ''byword for trust'', she said that as the network moves towards nearly 500 kilometres, it continues to progress with high reliability and a ''no-failure model''. The chief minister said that the Delhi Government's objective is to further expand the metro network as a key mode of public transport. Work on new corridors will commence soon, and the government will continue to provide financial and administrative support for metro expansion, she added. The DMRC statement said the reconstructed receiving substation has been designed to meet the power needs of existing lines and the upcoming Central Vista Metro corridor between Indraprastha and R K Ashram Marg under Phase-5 expansion. All major electrical equipment, including 66 kV power transformers, gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) panels and 25 kV traction systems, has been reinstalled and commissioned to supply power to metro trains and stations on the Airport Line and Violet Line, it said. The new facility has been built using modern standards, including an upgraded substation automation system, energy-efficient air-conditioning and LED lighting, the corporation said, adding that advanced fire protection and fully addressable alarm systems have also been installed. It further said the substation has been designed in line with green building norms, for which certification has been applied, and a rooftop solar power system is planned to improve sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)