Left Menu

British PM Johnson wishes India on 73rd Republic Day, says UK, India tied by decades-old bonds

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has extended his wishes to the people of India on the country's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-01-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:31 IST
British PM Johnson wishes India on 73rd Republic Day, says UK, India tied by decades-old bonds
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has extended his wishes to the people of India on the country's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. "The UK and India are tied by bonds that span over decades, through generations and across some of the greatest challenges we have faced," Johnson said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"I want to send my best wishes from the UK to the people of India, and to all British Indians, on India's Republic Day," he added. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. The celebrations this year are special as Indian Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022