Karachi police use baton-charge, tear gas to disperse MQM-P protesters outside CM House

Karachi police used baton-charge, tear gas to disperse Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) protesters who had gathered in large numbers in the afternoon hours, attempting to reach the Chief Minister House for a sit-in.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 26-01-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 21:40 IST
Karachi police used baton-charge, tear gas to disperse Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) protesters who had gathered in large numbers in the afternoon hours, attempting to reach the Chief Minister House for a sit-in. As a result, the flow of traffic was severely affected on the road considered to be the city's main artery, according to Geo TV.

The police, however, baton-charged the crowd and used tear gas shells in an attempt to dissuade it from entering the red zone. MQM-P representatives said several women and children participating in the protests sustained injuries, while the police arrested several (MQM-P) leaders and activists.

Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat Hussain was also injured because of the baton charge, as reported by Geo TV. However, the police have successfully cleared the area near CM House, the report said.

Contingents of south police were deployed to the site of the protest to disperse the demonstrators, according to Geo TV. Meanwhile, senior MQM-P leader Aminul Haq said that the party workers were protesting peacefully in front of the CM House.

"We are politicians and we are always ready for talks," he said, adding that the Sindh government used baton-charge and tear gas without warning. "Protesting is their constitutional right, and the citizens of Sindh have been protesting against the local government law for the last many days," he added. (ANI)

