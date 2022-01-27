Left Menu

UK, German defense ministers discuss tensions on Ukrainian-Russian border

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace and his German counterpart, Christine Lambrecht, have discussed the ongoing tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border, the UK Defense Ministry said.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-01-2022 04:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 04:00 IST
UK, German defense ministers discuss tensions on Ukrainian-Russian border
British Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace and his German counterpart, Christine Lambrecht, have discussed the ongoing tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border, the UK Defense Ministry said.

"Germany is an essential ally of the United Kingdom and one of our closest defence partners in @NATO. [Defense Minister] @BWallaceMP has arrived in Berlin to meet with his counterpart, Christine Lambrecht. They discussed the allied response to the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine's border," the UK ministry wrote on Twitter on late Wednesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022