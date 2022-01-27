Left Menu

Brazil's COVID-19 cases rise by record 224,567 to over 24.53 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 224,567 to more than 24.53 million within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 27-01-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 08:02 IST
Brazil's COVID-19 cases rise by record 224,567 to over 24.53 mln
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 224,567 to more than 24.53 million within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday. The death toll has risen by 570 to 624,413 people within the same period of time.

Like many other countries, Brazil is currently facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic over the spread of the Omicron strain. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 361.26 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.62 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022