Global Markets Jitter as U.S.-Iran Talks Loom

Global equity markets showed mixed performance as investors remained on edge awaiting the U.S.-Iran negotiations set for the weekend. Oil prices saw a dip with rising inflation data reflecting increased energy costs.

The U.S. markets logged substantial weekly gains, driven by a temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. However, uncertainty looms as Iran demands the release of its blocked assets and halt of Israel's Lebanon offensives, with President Trump threatening further actions.

Oil futures settled lower as passage through the Strait of Hormuz remains limited. Stock market performance reflected cautious investor sentiment, with fluctuating indexes showing mixed gains despite geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic pressures.