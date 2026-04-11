A Mexican judge has delivered a seminal ruling regarding the 2018 Cuban plane crash that claimed 112 lives due to maintenance oversights. The court determined that the aircraft, operated by Aerolíneas Damojh, should never have been cleared for flight.

The decision mandates the company to compensate the victims' families with USD 1.5 million each, underscoring substantial neglect. Aerolíneas Damojh, operating as Global Air, failed to appear in court, resulting in an in-absentia trial that Tobacco Insurance escaped financially unscathed.

Notably, Mexico's authorities did not address inquiries about case progress. Despite temporary suspension and scrutiny of Aerolíneas Damojh in its home country, the investigation remains stalled, with additional civil and criminal actions in process.