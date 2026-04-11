Strengthening Diplomatic Ties: North Korea and China's Renewed Focus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un engaged in talks with China's foreign minister, according to a report by the state media outlet KCNA on Saturday.

Kim highlighted the necessity for North Korea and China to enhance exchanges and maintain frequent high-level contacts. He stressed that fortifying the relationship between the two countries is essential for protecting their mutual interests.

The visit and discussions signify a commitment to deeper diplomatic engagement between North Korea and China, as they seek to reinforce their longstanding alliance amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.