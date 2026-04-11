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Strengthening Diplomatic Ties: North Korea and China's Renewed Focus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently met with China's foreign minister to discuss enhancing diplomatic relations. The meeting, as reported by state media KCNA, emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and increasing exchanges to safeguard shared interests between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-04-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 02:53 IST
Strengthening Diplomatic Ties: North Korea and China's Renewed Focus
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un engaged in talks with China's foreign minister, according to a report by the state media outlet KCNA on Saturday.

Kim highlighted the necessity for North Korea and China to enhance exchanges and maintain frequent high-level contacts. He stressed that fortifying the relationship between the two countries is essential for protecting their mutual interests.

The visit and discussions signify a commitment to deeper diplomatic engagement between North Korea and China, as they seek to reinforce their longstanding alliance amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.

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