MEA Jaishankar tests COVID positive

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 and urged all those who have been in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:26 IST
(External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File pic) . Image Credit: ANI
"Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions, "tweeted Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Earlier, on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and Frace and said this diplomatic relationship has steadily matured and it's now an opportune time to take it to the next level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

