10 Pakistani soldiers killed in terrorist attack on checkpost in Balochistan's Kech

Ten Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists attacked a security forces' checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district, local media reported on Thursday.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 28-01-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 01:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ten Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists attacked a security forces' checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district, local media reported on Thursday. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the "fire raid" by terrorists occurred on the night of January 25-26, Dawn reported.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists' fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom," the statement said. The statement further stated that three terrorists had been apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation, which it said was still in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.

"The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost," Dawn quoted the ISPR statement. Earlier this month, a Pakistan Army soldier was killed after terrorists attacked a military post in Bannu's Janikhel.

On January 5, two soldiers were killed and as many terrorists killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported. It further reported that last month, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an IBO in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

