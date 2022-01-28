Left Menu

Biden speaks with Zelensky, reaffirms US readiness to 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to "respond decisively" if Russia further invades Ukraine. During the call, Biden underscored the commitment of the United States to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the White House said in a statement.

Biden noted the United States has provided Ukraine with over half a billion dollars in development and humanitarian assistance in the last year, and is exploring additional macroeconomic support to help Ukraine's economy amidst pressure resulting from Russia's military build-up. Biden made clear that despite the departure of American family members of embassy personnel, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, remains open and fully operational.

According to the statement, the leaders discussed coordinated diplomatic efforts on European security, underscoring the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine." President Biden relayed the United States' support for conflict resolution efforts in the Normandy Format, expressing his hope that the sides' recommitment on January 26 to the terms of the July 2020 ceasefire will help decrease tensions and advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, the statement added. (ANI)

