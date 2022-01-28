Left Menu

India, UK inch closer to Free Trade Agreement after the first round of talks

India and the UK inch closer to a Free Trade Agreement as both sides acknowledge the importance of ensuring this first round held virtually over two weeks could proceed despite the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 23:00 IST
India and the UK inch closer to a Free Trade Agreement as both sides acknowledge the importance of ensuring this first round held virtually over two weeks could proceed despite the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic. During the first round of talks, technical experts from both sides came together for discussions in 32 separate sessions covering 26 policy areas including Trade in Goods, Trade in Services including Financial Services and Telecommunications, Investment, Intellectual Property, Customs and Trade Facilitation, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures, Technical Barriers to Trade, Competition, Gender, Government Procurement, SMEs, Sustainability, Transparency, Trade and Development, Geographical Indicators and Digital.

The negotiations were productive and reflected our shared ambition to secure a comprehensive deal to boost trade between the 5th and 6th largest economies in the world. The positive discussions in round one have laid the groundwork for the UK and India to make positive and efficient progress, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Press Release. The second round of negotiations is due to take place on 7-18 March 2022. Both teams maintain a shared ambition to conclude negotiations by the end of 2022.

Earlier, the contours of the FTA was envisaged when Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, Secretary of State for International Trade and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal met on January 13, 2022, in New Delhi for the 15th meeting of the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

