Left Menu

Pakistan sacks cops for making 'blasphemous post'

Two policemen were sacked in Pakistan's Punjab province over posting 'blasphemous' remarks on their Facebook pages, according to a media report.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-01-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 20:46 IST
Pakistan sacks cops for making 'blasphemous post'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two policemen were sacked in Pakistan's Punjab province over posting 'blasphemous' remarks on their Facebook pages, according to a media report. The Attock police in Punjab province on Saturday sacked two policemen for allegedly posting blasphemous and derogatory remarks against a companion of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on their Facebook pages, reported Dawn.

The Attock city police registered a case against the policemen under Section 298-A and started an investigation following an outcry on social media. Shoaib Mehmood, Attock DPO, removed the two from service after they were found guilty in a departmental inquiry.

It came as Pakistan reported a total of 1,415 cases of blasphemy in the country since 1947, a think tank, Centre for Research and Security Studies, said on Tuesday. According to the think tank report, a total of 18 women and 71 men were extra-judicially killed over blasphemy from 1947 to 2021. However, as per the think tank, the actual number of cases is believed to be higher as not all cases are reported, according to Dawn. "The actual number is believed to be higher because not all blasphemy cases get reported in the press," the report said, adding more than 70 per cent of the accused were reported from Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022