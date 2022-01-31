Left Menu

Afghanistan's NRF protests in front of White House opposing Taliban recognition efforts by UN member states

About 50 supporters of the National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan led by activist Nasir Sabeer and Afghan women's rights activist Khalida Nawabi staged a protest on January 30 in front of the White House to oppose any efforts for recognition of Taliban Government in Afghanistan by UN member states.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 09:01 IST
Afghan women's rights activist Khalida Nawabi protesting in front of the White House . Image Credit: ANI
The demonstrators expressed their anger at the deplorable condition of Afghan women under Taliban rule and demanded that all Afghan protesters held by the Taliban, including women protesters must be released immediately.

Denouncing the Taliban as terrorists, protesters held Pakistan responsible for all actions of the Taliban. Protesters urged the international community to protect the rights of Afghan women. After the fall of Kabul on August 15, the NRF remained the only defiant group led by Ahmad Masoud, the son of late former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who are fighting the Taliban.

Both the Islamic State and the NRF are active in the country. The Taliban are determined to suppress both groups wherever they find them, said the Afghan media. Panjshir, the last province to resist the Taliban, surrendered on September 6. However, the NRF leader Ahmad Massoud called on the Afghans to rebel against the Taliban, Sputnik had reported.

Earlier this month, the negotiations between Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) and the Taliban ended without any results in Tehran. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

