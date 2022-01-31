Pakistan: COVID hospitalizations doubled in 45 days, active cases cross 1-lakh mark

The number of COVID-related hospitalization in Pakistan has doubled in 45 days with the number of active covid cases surpassing one lakh, reported DAWN. Apart from that, a total of 7,978 new COVID cases and 29 deaths were reported in the country in the past 24 hours with 16 cities reporting over 10 per cent covid positivity rate.

In addition to that, a total of 136 ventilators were occupied across the country, reported the newspaper. According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the number of hospitalizations, which was fewer than 700 in the second week of December, has now reached 1,640 on Sunday.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed Akram has urged the government to ban corporate functions and public meetings. Notably, Pakistan is facing its fifth deadly wave of covid and the number of cases and hospitalization is on the rise.

"In other words, hospitalisation depends on absolute number of positive patients. Moreover, we have faced a number of scandals such as usage of expired vaccine in Sindh and fake entries of vaccination in different districts. People should understand that vaccination is the best defence against the pandemic. On the other hand, inventory control of vaccine should also be improved," said the Vice Chancellor. He has also suggested focusing on children as they are becoming carriers of the virus, reported the newspaper.

He further added, "Unfortunately, a large number of children are still unvaccinated so special focus should be given to vaccinate them. Though indoor marriages have been banned, the number of participants of outdoor marriages should be further reduced. Corporate functions and public meetings should be banned to decrease the chances of virus spread." (ANI)

