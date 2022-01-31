Left Menu

African Union suspends Burkina Faso over mutiny

The African Union (AU) has suspended Burkina Faso's participation in the organization's activities until the country restores constitutional order after the military mutiny, the AU secretariat said following a meeting on Monday.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The African Union (AU) has suspended Burkina Faso's participation in the organization's activities until the country restores constitutional order after the military mutiny, the AU secretariat said following a meeting on Monday. "Council decides in line w/ the relevant AU instruments (AUConstitutiveAct; AUPSC Protocol; African Charter on Democracy, Elections & Governance), to suspend the participation of Burkina Faso in all AU activities until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country," the African Union Department of Political Affairs Peace and Security said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, intense gunfire was heard in two military camps in the capital city of Ouagadougou. According to media reports, one of the camps housed a prison where General Gilbert Diendere and other military involved in a failed 2015 coup were held.

Diendere was freed, while the president and parliament leader Alassane Bala Sakande, his potential successor, was captured by soldiers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

