Left Menu

Portuguese PM tests positive for COVID-19

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has tested positive for COVID-19, a media report said.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 01-02-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 21:41 IST
Portuguese PM tests positive for COVID-19
Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has tested positive for COVID-19, a media report said.

The prime minister has no symptoms and will be in isolation for seven days, Xinhua reported citing the country's Lusa News Agency.

According to a statement released by Costa's office, the prime minister has informed President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of his situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022