Exiled Activist Anna Kwok Vows Resilience Despite Father's Imprisonment

Anna Kwok, a Hong Kong activist in exile in the US, remains determined in her pro-democracy fight after a Hong Kong court jailed her father. Charged under the national security law, the case highlights the personal costs of her advocacy, attracting US governmental attention and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 03:02 IST
Anna Kwok, a prominent Hong Kong activist currently in exile in the United States, expressed her renewed resolve to champion pro-democracy efforts following her father's imprisonment in Hong Kong. Despite what she describes as an attempt by the government to use guilt against her, Kwok remains steadfast in her cause.

Her 69-year-old father, Kwok Yin-sang, was sentenced to eight months for withdrawing funds from an insurance policy tied to Kwok, marking the first case involving a family member of a wanted pro-democracy advocate under the national security law. This move has drawn criticism from the US, with officials labeling it unacceptable.

Accused of lobbying for foreign sanctions, Kwok, on whom Hong Kong police have set a bounty, highlights the personal sacrifices involved in her activism. In a bid to reassure her distant family, she remains committed to her activism, undeterred by attempts to weigh her down with guilt.

