Paramount Acquires Warner Bros Discovery in $110 Billion Shake-Up

Paramount Skydance has reached a $110 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros Discovery, following Netflix's decision not to match the offer. The merger, raising regulatory scrutiny and potentially reshaping Hollywood, includes a significant debt component and aims to enhance Paramount's streaming and film production capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 03:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 03:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Warner Bros Discovery was acquired on Friday by Paramount Skydance in a colossal $110 billion deal, marking the conclusion of an intense bidding war commenced after Netflix retracted its previous agreement with the HBO Max owner. Reuters had initially reported the news, citing insights from a corporate townhall audio clip.

Bruce Campbell, Warner Bros' chief revenue and strategy officer, confirmed Netflix's choice to forego matching Paramount's $31-per-share offer, which surpassed Netflix's proposal of $27.75-per-share. Resultantly, Paramount secured the acquisition agreement, sparking regulatory scrutiny from California officials, who are planning a thorough deal review.

The acquisition positions Paramount to become one of the biggest film studios globally, leveraging Warner's popular franchises and enhancing its streaming services. However, the merger, which could influence consumer prices and job availability, faces investigative scrutiny from both state regulators and concerned cinema operators.

