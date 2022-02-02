Left Menu

Pak Supreme Court Justice Bandial sworn in as new CJP

Pakistan's Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan on Wednesday, reported Samaa News.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-02-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 11:36 IST
Pak Supreme Court Justice Bandial sworn in as new CJP
New Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan on Wednesday, reported Samaa News. He will continue as the Chief Justice till his retirement on September 18, 2023.

This followed the departure of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Gulzar Ahmed, from the position. Identifying the 'scandalisation' of judges and a massive backlog of undecided cases as major challenges facing the judiciary, Chief Justice Bandial on Tuesday, spoke at length about the challenges faced by the superior judiciary during the former CJP's term, reported DAWN.

He criticised Pakistani mainstream media and social media for resorting to attacking judges rather than criticising their judgements. Furthermore, coining the idea of performance audits of all courts, including the apex court, to identify and remedy weaknesses, Justice Bandial called on the legal fraternity to help save the court's time.

He urged judicial use of time by ensuring a greater reliance on written briefs, concise statements and skeleton arguments by counsel and an end to the culture of seeking adjournments at the time of the hearing, reported the newspaper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022