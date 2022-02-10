France plans to build six new EPR2 nuclear reactors by 2050: Macron

Paris [France], February 10 (ANI/Sputnik): French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that the country plans to build six new EPR2 nuclear reactors by 2050.

"We will launch a program of new nuclear reactors from today... I would like six EPR2 [reactors] to be built and we will start research on building eight additional EPR2 [reactors]," Macron said when giving a speech in the Belfort commune.

The French president added that the construction will begin in 2028, and the first new reactor should be launched by 2035. (ANI/Sputnik)

