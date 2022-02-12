Left Menu

Pak witnesses four heinous crimes against women in one week

Pakistan has witnessed four horrific incidents against women in different parts of the country in one week, suggesting a rise in crime against women.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-02-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 23:56 IST
Pak witnesses four heinous crimes against women in one week
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has witnessed four horrific incidents against women in different parts of the country in one week, suggesting a rise in crime against women. A young woman in Lahore, who had chosen to marry of her own free will, was attacked by her father in court. Later, she was rescued, and the father was arrested, according to The News International.

In Kot Momin, in the same province, a young girl who had been gang-raped, was murdered by her brother on the grounds of 'honour'. In yet another horrific incident, two women were kidnapped, paraded naked and then gang-raped in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to local media.

A woman in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was admitted to hospital in Peshawar with a nail hammered into her head, on the direction of a fake 'peer' (faith healer), in order to give birth to a baby boy. In Pakistan, at least 11 rape cases are reported daily with over 22,000 rape cases reported to police in the last six years from the country, as per the data obtained from various bodies including the Police, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Only 77 of the accused in the 22,000 cases were found to be convicted and the conviction rate is around 0.3 per cent. "Sadly, rape culture is predominant in Pakistan -- one that blames the victims of sexual assault and frames all men as naturally violent. Many are working to try to change this discourse, but it is an uphill battle," said Nida Kirmani, a professor at Lahore University of Management Sciences, as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
2
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing venues; NFL-Doormat no more, Bengals take improbable script to Super Bowl and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing ven...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022