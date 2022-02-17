Left Menu

China reports 35 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland has reported 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local news reported citing National Health Commission on Thursday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 17-02-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 07:51 IST
China reports 35 new local COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese mainland has reported 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local news reported citing National Health Commission on Thursday. According to Xinhua News Agency, out of the new local coronavirus infections, 16 cases were reported in Jiangsu, seven each in Liaoning and Guangdong, three in Inner Mongolia, and one each in Guangxi and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

On Tuesday, ten provincial-level regions reported 57 imported COVID-19 cases, as per the commission data cited by Xinhua. Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022