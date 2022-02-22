Moving all diplomats from Ukraine to Poland over security fears: US

The United States on Tuesday said it is sending all of its diplomats in Ukraine to Poland out of security fears. This comes following Russia's recognization of the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk which has increased tensions in the region.

The US State Department said that the action was taken for the safety and security of U.S. citizens, including our personnel. "For security reasons, Department of State personnel currently in Lviv will spend the night in Poland. Our personnel will regularly return to continue their diplomatic work in Ukraine and provide emergency consular services," the State Department said in a statement.

The statement added that Washington will continue to support the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government, coordinating on diplomatic efforts. "We strongly reiterate our recommendation to U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine immediately. The security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable throughout the country and may deteriorate with little notice," the statement added.

The state department said there is a strong likelihood that any Russian military operations would severely restrict commercial air travel. "Russian troops have continued to move closer to the border in what looks like plans for an invasion at any moment," it added.

Western countries accuse that the recent tensions are a result of Russia's build-up of around 150,000 troops just over the border from the Donbas region in the east, in Belarus to the north and Crimea to the south, which began in the autumn. (ANI)

