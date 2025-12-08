Supreme Court Considers Expanding Presidential Power in Landmark Case

The U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating on a pivotal case that could redefine the extent of presidential authority. At the heart of the discussion is a 1935 precedent, Humphrey's Executor, which restricts the president from arbitrarily removing heads of independent agencies.

The case has reignited debates about the separation of powers, with implications for the balance between Congress and the executive branch. Justice Department lawyer D. John Sauer argued for overturning the precedent, emphasizing the need for greater presidential control over independent bodies.

Opponents, including several liberal justices, caution against augmenting presidential authority, warning of potential threats to democratic accountability and agency independence. The court's decision, expected by June, will likely impact the landscape of U.S. governance significantly.

