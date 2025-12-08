Left Menu

Supreme Court Considers Expanding Presidential Power in Landmark Case

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a 1935 precedent that limits presidential authority, with potential implications for the power of independent agencies. The case revolves around Donald Trump's firing of an FTC member, testing the boundaries of executive power under the conservative-majority court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:29 IST
Supreme Court Considers Expanding Presidential Power in Landmark Case

The U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating on a pivotal case that could redefine the extent of presidential authority. At the heart of the discussion is a 1935 precedent, Humphrey's Executor, which restricts the president from arbitrarily removing heads of independent agencies.

The case has reignited debates about the separation of powers, with implications for the balance between Congress and the executive branch. Justice Department lawyer D. John Sauer argued for overturning the precedent, emphasizing the need for greater presidential control over independent bodies.

Opponents, including several liberal justices, caution against augmenting presidential authority, warning of potential threats to democratic accountability and agency independence. The court's decision, expected by June, will likely impact the landscape of U.S. governance significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025