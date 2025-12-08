Left Menu

Labour Councillor Fined for Illegal Hiring: A Legal Mix-Up in London

Hina Mir, a local Labour Party politician in west London, has been fined 40,000 pounds for hiring an Indian student illegally. The court ruled that Mir, a former deputy mayor and solicitor, hired Himanshi Gongley without legal work rights. Calls for her resignation have followed the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:29 IST
A west London Labour Party politician, Hina Mir, has faced a legal setback after being fined 40,000 pounds for an immigration law breach. Mir, a councillor and solicitor, lost her appeal concerning the illegal hiring of an Indian student, raising significant concerns over her conduct.

The court found Mir hired 22-year-old Himanshi Gongley, a student without work rights, under questionable conditions for months. Despite Mir's argument of misrepresentation, the judge doubted her narrative, putting more weight on the student's detailed testimony.

The case has sparked political unrest, with opposition members demanding Mir's resignation. Allegations of further misconduct surfaced when Gongley reportedly flagged down police, claiming distress and abuse. Despite Mir's legal representation dismissing these claims, they only added to the controversy. Mir now faces not only the hefty fine but also mounting political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

