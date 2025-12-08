Left Menu

Powering India's Future: Navitas and Cyient's GaN Revolution

Navitas Semiconductor partners with Cyient Semiconductors to boost gallium nitride tech adoption in India, targeting high-power market segments like AI data centres, electric mobility, and more. The collaboration aims to build a self-sustaining GaN ecosystem to empower local design houses and OEMs with locally sourced components and manufacturing support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:30 IST
Powering India's Future: Navitas and Cyient's GaN Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

US-based Navitas Semiconductor has joined forces with Indian company Cyient Semiconductors to drive the adoption of gallium nitride (GaN) technology for high-power products in India. The partnership aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem to support GaN technology advancements.

The collaboration is set to focus on developing GaN products, including digital and mixed-signal ICs, GaN-based system modules, and design enablement platforms. These products will cater to high-voltage, high-power market segments such as AI data centres, electric mobility, and industrial electrification.

By merging Navitas' tested GaN technology with Cyient's manufacturing and supply-chain expertise, the initiative intends to create a locally sustained market for GaN products. The partnership will further equip Indian design houses and OEMs with indigenous GaN components, facilitating faster development cycles and streamlined GaN adoption in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025