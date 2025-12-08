Powering India's Future: Navitas and Cyient's GaN Revolution

US-based Navitas Semiconductor has joined forces with Indian company Cyient Semiconductors to drive the adoption of gallium nitride (GaN) technology for high-power products in India. The partnership aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem to support GaN technology advancements.

The collaboration is set to focus on developing GaN products, including digital and mixed-signal ICs, GaN-based system modules, and design enablement platforms. These products will cater to high-voltage, high-power market segments such as AI data centres, electric mobility, and industrial electrification.

By merging Navitas' tested GaN technology with Cyient's manufacturing and supply-chain expertise, the initiative intends to create a locally sustained market for GaN products. The partnership will further equip Indian design houses and OEMs with indigenous GaN components, facilitating faster development cycles and streamlined GaN adoption in the country.

