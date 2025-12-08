Turmoil at the Louvre: Staff Strike Looms Amidst Security Lapses and Financial Mismanagement
Staff at France's Louvre Museum plan a strike on December 15 over pay and work conditions, following recent crises including a jewel heist and infrastructure issues. Unions demand better management and resource allocation, as the museum faces scrutiny for prioritizing art purchases over security and maintenance.
As tensions rise at France's Louvre Museum, staff have announced plans to strike on December 15, highlighting issues with pay, work conditions, and management. This walkout comes on the heels of recent setbacks including a major jewel heist and structural challenges.
Unions, representing museum employees, sent a strike notice to the Culture Ministry on Monday. They are calling for increased hiring, pay raises, and better resource allocation. The Louvre, famed for being the world's most-visited museum, has also faced criticism for its spending priorities.
The museum's director, Laurence des Cars, under fire for security lapses, has offered her resignation. Meanwhile, critics have questioned expenditures on new artworks amidst security and infrastructure neglect. The museum has recently closed galleries due to structural weaknesses and reported water damage to ancient books.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Louvre
- strike
- France
- museum
- security
- unions
- management
- jewel heist
- ancient books
- pay conditions
ALSO READ
Parliament Sanctions New Cess on Pan Masala for Health and Security Boost
Mamata Banerjee's Firm Stand on Border Security and Ethnic Communities in Cooch Behar
Stringent Security Protocols for Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam Meet in Puducherry
Bomb Threats Plague Rajasthan High Court: A Security Challenge
Leaders Convene to Bolster Ukraine's Peace and Security