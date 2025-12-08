Turmoil at the Louvre: Staff Strike Looms Amidst Security Lapses and Financial Mismanagement

As tensions rise at France's Louvre Museum, staff have announced plans to strike on December 15, highlighting issues with pay, work conditions, and management. This walkout comes on the heels of recent setbacks including a major jewel heist and structural challenges.

Unions, representing museum employees, sent a strike notice to the Culture Ministry on Monday. They are calling for increased hiring, pay raises, and better resource allocation. The Louvre, famed for being the world's most-visited museum, has also faced criticism for its spending priorities.

The museum's director, Laurence des Cars, under fire for security lapses, has offered her resignation. Meanwhile, critics have questioned expenditures on new artworks amidst security and infrastructure neglect. The museum has recently closed galleries due to structural weaknesses and reported water damage to ancient books.

