Azerbaijani President invites Putin to Baku

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku when his scheduled and the COVID-19 situation will allow it.

ANI | Baku | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:36 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Baku [Azerbaijan], February 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku when his scheduled and the COVID-19 situation will allow it.

Putin hosted Aliyev in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Thanks again. And we are waiting for you from Baku as soon as the schedule and the pandemic allow," Aliyev told Putin. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

