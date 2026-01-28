Left Menu

Russian Drone Strike Sparks Outcry Amid Tensions in Ukraine

A Russian drone strike on a Ukrainian passenger train killed five people, fueling calls for increased international pressure on Moscow. The strike is part of Russia's intensified attacks, which have targeted civilian infrastructure and caused significant destruction, particularly in Odesa and northern Ukraine.

Updated: 28-01-2026 04:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 04:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating Russian drone strike on a passenger train in northeastern Ukraine has resulted in the deaths of five individuals, as confirmed by prosecutors on Tuesday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has labeled the attack as an act of terrorism, urging the international community to apply more pressure on Moscow.

Just hours after the strike, Russian drones targeted the southern city of Odesa, killing three and injuring 25 others. These attacks are part of an ongoing Russian campaign designed to pressure Ukraine into accepting a U.S.-backed peace deal. As tension rises, Ukraine's Energy Minister reports significant power outages affecting 710,000 people in Kyiv.

In Odesa, residential areas, a church, and a school sustained damage. The city, crucial for its location on the Black Sea, has experienced increasing assaults. Meanwhile, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are slated to continue, with expectations for strengthened diplomatic pressure from global allies on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

