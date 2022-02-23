MEA inaugurates projects reflecting India's Buddhist linkages with ASEAN, East Asia

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday celebrated 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' by inaugurating projects reflecting Buddhist linkages with ASEAN and East Asian countries. The celebration was graced by the presence of Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The dignitaries unveiled books of Jataka Tales translated into Thai, Korean, Vietnamese, and Chinese languages, the MEA said in a statement.

A comprehensive video of e-ITEC courses offered by the Ministry on Buddhist teachings was shown during the event. The Minister inaugurated the interactive Coffee Table E-Book on Buddhist linkages with ASEAN and East Asian countries.

The digital exhibition titled " Bodhicitta: Interweaving Buddhist Art Traditions from India Across Asia" curated by National Museum was displayed. The Ministry presented an Interactive Template for use by Missions for orientation visits by school/college students to Cultural centers/Missions for a better understanding of India's Buddhist linkages, the MEA statement added. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 Years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

