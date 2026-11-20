US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was looking to next year before deciding on renewed strikes against Iran, pushing back a timeline he had previously tied to this month’s midterm elections. Asked about the possibility of new Iran strikes, Trump told Reuters in an interview: “Well, ‌I’ll talk to you about it after the beginning of the year.”

In recent weeks, Trump has alternated between threats of escalation against Iran and indicating he could wind down hostilities, with the two sides in a standoff over efforts to resolve the conflict. Trump spoke from his plane as he returned to Washington on Thursday from his trip to China.

While there, he also told FoxNews in an interview ‌that aired on Thursday: "We'll see what happens after January 1." He also cited the new timeline in a separate interview on Thursday with a reporter for Axios and Israel's News 12, saying: "I'm ‌not rushing to make any decisions on Iran." In the weeks leading up to the November 3 congressional contests, Trump repeatedly suggested that Iran would be more willing to strike a deal in the eight-month conflict after the US elections.

But after his fellow Republicans lost both chambers of Congress, his administration last week said it believes its blockade and economic sanctions against Iran are working. The US Senate, which Republicans control until January 3, again on Thursday rejected a measure aimed at curbing ⁠the war. Trump ​has acknowledged Iran played a role in the ⁠losses but has said he would not have changed course, adding that he would hold off on fresh strikes for now.

Vice President JD Vance, a possible 2028 presidential candidate, publicly distanced himself from the war, which he blamed for the ⁠party's political rout. Trump later directed Vance away from Iran diplomatic efforts to instead focus on domestic matters. Thursday's joint statement issued following Trump's summit with his Russian and Chinese counterparts did not mention the conflict with Iran.

DOWNPLAYS BOMB ​THREAT Trump, on Fox News, was also asked about a report carried by CNN this week that Iran was planning to detonate a "dirty bomb" in Washington. A dirty bomb uses ⁠conventional explosives to spread radioactive material.

He appeared to downplay such a threat, saying "I don't think so" when asked if people in the capital should be alarmed, although he also said there were indications Iran was "looking at" biological or chemical weapons, without elaborating. "There ⁠is ​indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear. Nuclear is much harder. And they're looking at gas and ... biological weapons — not nice — and other things," Trump said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry, in a post on X, said US accusations about Tehran developing chemical and biological weapons were intended to create fear and justify military action. It ⁠earlier this week called the CNN report "baseless". Israel, the United States and other Western countries have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies. Destroying Iran's nuclear programme was one of Trump's main ⁠justifications when he launched strikes against Iran ⁠in February alongside Israel.

The head of Israel's Mossad spy agency also advocated for a resumption of joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran in a visit to the US this month, Reuters reported earlier. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also said he did not think there was any imminent threat ‌to the US capital.