​US ​President Donald ‌Trump said on ​Thursday after talks with ‌Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin that a ‌mutual agreement to limit nuclear ‌weapons will be hard to achieve but that he will keep ⁠working ​on ⁠it.

"I love the concept of ⁠it but in terms of ​pure negotiation, it’s a very ⁠hard thing for me as ⁠a ​president to do," Trump told Reuters by phone ⁠as he flew back to ⁠Washington ⁠from his trilateral summit in China.