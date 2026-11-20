Trump says after talks with Xi and Putin a deal limiting nuclear weapons will be hard but he'll keep working on it
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin that a mutual agreement to limit nuclear weapons will be hard to achieve but that he will keep working on it.
"I love the concept of it but in terms of pure negotiation, it’s a very hard thing for me as a president to do," Trump told Reuters by phone as he flew back to Washington from his trilateral summit in China.