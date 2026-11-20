‌The Trump ​administration approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips made ‌by Nvidia and AMD for Chinese companies from December 2025 through May 2026, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said ‌on Thursday. The approvals included 75,000 semiconductors for ‌Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu, and 4,000 for BYD, the committee said.

Its chair, Brian Mast, has "exercised his ⁠authorities ​under the Export ⁠Control Reform Act to publicly reveal export control license application ⁠information regarding NVIDIA and AMD's AI chip licenses for ​the People's Republic of China," the committee said in ⁠a statement. The committee said that its findings included "requested sales of ⁠3.4 ​million AI chips to China, and the approval of more than 879,000 by BIS, ⁠including approvals for AI chip exports to Department of War-designated ⁠Chinese ⁠Military Companies like Alibaba and Tencent."