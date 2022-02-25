Left Menu

UN condemns killing of eight polio workers in Afghanistan

The UN has condemned the killing of eight polio vaccination workers in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, the first such attacks since immunization campaigns resumed in November last year.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:52 IST
UN condemns killing of eight polio workers in Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The UN has condemned the killing of eight polio vaccination workers in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, the first such attacks since immunization campaigns resumed in November last year. A member of the vaccination transit team was killed in Taloqan district in Takhar province, while four members of house-to-house teams were murdered in two separate incidents in Kunduz city, according to a statement from the UN Country Team.

Two vaccinators and a social mobilizer were killed in the Kunduz province's Emamsaheb district. Ramiz Alakbarov, the Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, condemned these killings.

Alakbarov said the attacks and assassinations were a violation of international humanitarian law. World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Ghebreyeus also expressed his profound shock.

"We extend our deepest condolences to their families and colleagues," he wrote, adding that health workers should not be targeted. Last year, nine polio workers were killed during national polio vaccination campaigns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022