Cessna plane with 14 people on board crashes in Comoros Islands after disappearing from radars

A Cessna plane, an American general aviation aircraft with two pilots and 12 passengers on board crashed off Moheli in the Comoros Islands after disappearing from radars.

The aircraft crashed on Saturday. Meanwhile, parts of the aircraft have been found, Sputnik reported citing local authorities as saying.

The pilots were citizens of Tanzania, while the passengers were all Comorians, the Russian News Agency reported. (ANI)

