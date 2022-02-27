Left Menu

UN Security Council to meet on Sunday over Russia-Ukraine crisis

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council will convene Sunday at 3 PM (local time) to vote on a resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly.

ANI | New York | Updated: 27-02-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:55 IST
Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council will convene Sunday at 3 PM (local time) to vote on a resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly. Notably, the United States and Albania have requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on Sunday for a procedural vote to appoint a special session of the General Assembly over the events in Ukraine, a UNSC source told Sputnik.

In the case of a procedural vote, the right of veto is not valid and 9 votes out of 15 members of the Security Council are required to make the decision, as per a source. The emergency special session of the UN General Assembly will be requested for Monday, the source said.

As many as fifty countries have issued a joint statement saying that Russia "abused" its veto power by blocking a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning the Russian military action in Ukraine. This comes after Russia on Friday vetoed a draft UN resolution on Ukraine. The joint statement, which was read aloud by the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said this resolution was "vital and straightforward."

"Fundamentally, it was about whether the countries on the Security Council - charged with maintaining international peace and security - believe in upholding the UN Charter," the statement said. Holding Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible, the signatories said that Russia's action amounts to "violation of the UN Charter."

"Russia has abused its power today to veto our strong resolution. But Russia cannot veto our voices. Russia cannot veto the Ukrainian people. Russia cannot veto their own people protesting this war in the streets. Russia cannot veto the UN Charter. Russia cannot, and will not, veto accountability," the statement added. "We will be taking this matter to the General Assembly, where the Russian veto does not apply and the nations of the world will continue to hold Russia accountable," it added.

The vote on Russia was 11 in favour, one against, and three abstentions. India, China, and UAE abstained from voting on the draft resolution. India has abstained from the vote but New Delhi has called for immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine and advocated for a diplomatic solution. (ANI)

