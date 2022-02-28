Left Menu

Biden to discuss Ukraine, western response measures against Russia with allies on Monday

US President Joe Biden will hold a "secure call" with Washington's allies on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Western response measures, according to the White House schedule.

US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], February 28 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden will hold a "secure call" with Washington's allies on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Western response measures, according to the White House schedule. "11:15 AM [16:15 GMT] THE PRESIDENT hosts a secure call with Allies and partners to discuss the latest developments regarding Russia's attack on Ukraine and to coordinate our united response," the White House schedule for Monday, February 28, says.

Western nations have increased sanctions pressure on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine following requests for help from the people's republics in Donbas. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine only and that the civilian population was not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine and that the purpose of its operation is to save the civilian population from genocide and liberate the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), including through the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. A Russian and a Kyiv delegation are expected to hold talks in the Gomel region in Belarus, at the Ukrainian border, on Monday. (ANI/Sputnik)

