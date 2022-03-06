Left Menu

Russian ambassador says US rhetoric becoming irresponsible, calls for dialogue

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says that Washington's anti-Russia rhetoric is starting to pose a risk to international security and that he is ready to discuss the issue of strengthening strategic stability with any US politician.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 06-03-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 09:45 IST
Moscow [Russia], March 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says that Washington's anti-Russia rhetoric is starting to pose a risk to international security and that he is ready to discuss the issue of strengthening strategic stability with any US politician. US Senator Rick Scott said in an interview on "Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren" that will air on Sunday that sending US troops to Ukraine should not be completely excluded. "You should always keep all your options open ... I don't think you should ever take it off the table," Scott said as quoted by The Hill.

Commenting on Scott's remarks, Antonov told journalists that the "Anti-Russian rhetoric in the US has reached the point of absurdity. There is an impression that local politicians are not fully aware of their statements. The slogans voiced in Washington are becoming more and more irresponsible, provocative, and, most importantly, extremely risky for international security." The Russian ambassador pointed out that Scott's remarks could be interpreted as a call for a direct confrontation between the major nuclear powers and urged US lawmakers to return to common sense and work on restoring dialogue.

"I am ready to meet with any American politician, including members of the upper and lower houses of Congress, to discuss ways to strengthen strategic stability," Antonov said. Last week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that under no scenario does the US administration intend to send American troops to Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

