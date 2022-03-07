Left Menu

Former Pakistani President Rafiq Tarar passes away at the age of 92 after prolonged illness

Pakistan's former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passed away at the age of 92 on Monday after prolonged illness.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-03-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passed away at the age of 92 on Monday after prolonged illness. A lot of leaders from the government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other opposition parties started pouring in their condolences following the news of Tarar's demise.

The time and place of his funeral prayers will be announced later on, said the family sources, reported ARY News. Notably, Tarar served as the ninth president of Pakistan from January 1998 until his resignation in June 2001.

Before joining politics, Tarar served as a senior justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 1991 to 1994 and as the 28th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) from 1989 to 1991. (ANI)

