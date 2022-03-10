India briefs UN expert team on counter-terrorism priorities, concerns

A United Nations team of experts from the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning Islamic State, Al-Qaida and the Taliban supporting the Security Council's 1267 & 1988 Sanction Committees visited India from March 8-10. The Monitoring Team held meetings with senior officials in the relevant Ministries and was briefed on India's counter-terrorism priorities and concerns, particularly in the South Asia region, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Discussions were also held on a range of counter-terrorism related subjects, including threats from misuse of new and emerging technologies and unmanned aerial systems for terrorism, linkages between terrorism and organized crime and narco-trafficking as well as unconventional methods of terror financing. The Monitoring Team members also called on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Deputy National Security Advisor Rajinder Khanna, added the release.

The visit was undertaken at the invitation of the Government of India and was in continuation of regular consultations between the UN Monitoring Team with key Member-States relevant to their mandate. India is currently the Chair of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) for 2022 and the visit of the Monitoring Team provided a useful opportunity to brief them on India's priorities in the CTC. (ANI)

