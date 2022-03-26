Left Menu

Jaishankar extends greetings on Bangladesh Independence Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and the people of the country on their National Day.

26-03-2022
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and the people of the country on their Independence Day. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Jaishankar said that he looks forward to working together to add more pages to the golden chapter of India-Bangladesh Maitri.

"Warm greetings to FM Dr AK Abdul Momen and the Government and people of #Bangladesh on their National Day. Look forward to working together to add more pages to the golden chapter of India-Bangladesh Maitri," he said. Bangladesh and India are committed to further strengthening and consolidating the existing excellent relations that are founded on commonalities of values, culture and legacies based on mutual trust, respect and understanding.

The Bangladesh National Day on March 26 commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971. India and Bangladesh observed December 6 as Maitri Diwas as New Delhi had recognised Dhaka on this day in 1971.

India was the second country, after Bhutan, to recognize Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state on December 6 in 1971. The day was designated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Bangladesh India Friendship Day (Moitree Dibosh) in March 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

