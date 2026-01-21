Court Awaiting Report Before Deciding on FIR Over Clerk's Tragic Death

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday held back from ordering the registration of an FIR regarding the death of a 43-year-old administrative clerk, citing the ongoing procedures under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court is waiting for a report from the executive magistrate.

A public interest litigation, filed by Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, is pushing for an FIR and addressing clerical vacancies. The High Court bench, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, reassured that the administration is tackling the issue through an audit to evaluate staff requirements and workload distribution.

Harish Singh Mahar, the deceased, allegedly took his own life due to work pressure. The court emphasized that steps will be taken swiftly to fill vacancies, with ongoing efforts to balance the workload in courts. The case also highlighted vacancies of over 3,000 clerical positions in district courts.

