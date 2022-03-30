Left Menu

World Utilities Congress
Image Credit: WUC 2022
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Hosted by TAQA and held under the patronage of HH. Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The World Utilities Congress will convene the global power and water industry to converge and discuss trends and technologies impacting future power and water demand. The focus will be on the proactive measures for decarbonisation, curbing carbon emissions, and attracting the long-term capital investment needed for a sustainable future.

The event will be in-person, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 9 to 11 May 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). It will be supported by the UAE's Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), and Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC).

Core event pillars:

  1. Clean Power Generation
  2. Flexible Transmission & Distribution
  3. Water Management & Desalination
  4. Utility Operations & Consumer Centricity

Conference

Across all 3 days of the World Utilities Congress, the conference programme will enable the global utilities industry to share insights and strategies as companies worldwide implement proactive measures to digitalise their power and water systems, control emissions, and attract long-term capital investments. Find Out More

Strategic Conference

The Strategic Conference is a global meeting place for power and water leaders to forge partnerships, explore business opportunities and discuss the latest trends that will drive the industry forward. View Full Programme

Technical Conference

The Technical Conference offers utilities industry professionals unprecedented access to the latest industry knowledge and research findings, technical expertise, new project developments, state-of-the-art technologies, and industry best practices. View Full Programme

NUCLEAR ENERGY LEADERSHIP FORUM

Supported by Emirates Nuclear Cooperation, the dedicated Nuclear Energy Leadership Forum will run alongside the exhibition focusing on the deployment of safe, reliable nuclear energy generation, technological advancements in nuclear energy, the latest in research and development of nuclear science and technology, and more. View Full Programme

